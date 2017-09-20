Could Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Force Him To Sign A Multi-Million Dollar Post-Nuptial Agreement?

Since Kevin Hart has been accused of allegedly stepping out on wife Eniko, could she make him sign a post-nuptial agreement to punish him financially if he strays? A top attorney gives us the answer.

Uh oh! Kevin Hart, 38, could be in big financial trouble if he ever tries to cheat on wife Eniko Parrish, 33, in the future. The pregnant beauty can seek a post-nuptial agreement from the comedian in the wake of allegations that he stepped out on her with another woman and is being extorted over video of the incident. “Kevin would have to agree to it and it’s a good thought for Eniko to have. Especially now, because he may pay her more now than he will years down the line. She may put a provision in place that if he cheats again she’ll get more money. Most judges are not going to be too punitive. He’s got so much money that if they did get a divorce, she’ll still be okay financially. But, this goes with the territory. He was accused of cheating on his ex Torrei with her, so a judge probably won’t be lenient on him,” high powered family law attorney Randall Kessler tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The comic dropped the not so funny news that he’s the victim of an extortion attempt in an emotional Instagram video on Sept. 17. He revealed that he put himself in a compromising position and made some “mistakes,” but that he’s apologized and made things right by Eniko. If she stays with him and gets that post-nuptial agreement, she could get millions down the line. “This is all playing out publicly, so it’ll help him if she stays by his side. But it’ll also help her in the long run as well, as we’ve seen with other high-profile wives who have stayed with their husbands,” Kessler continues. See pics of Kevin and Eniko, right here.

As for any damage to the Get Hard star’s reputation, he’s still going to be golden in his fans eyes…especially since he fessed up so publicly. He could even spin this drama into comedy gold in his stand up act! “Kevin and his career will be just fine. He’s playing to his base. People will love him no matter what. The fact that he’s a celebrity, I don’t think it’ll hurt him. He’ll make jokes about it in the future and people will still laugh. He did a very good job with his reply to it already, so he’s good,” Kessler assures us.

