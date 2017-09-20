Derek Hough Joins ‘AGT’ Finalists, Light Balance, For Epic Finale Performance

It only made sense for ‘America’s Got Talent’ to showcase various celebrity talents during its finale, and Derek Hough was the perfect person to take the stage with an epic dance routine alongside finalists Light Balance!

Before a winner was named on the season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 20, we were treated to one final night of entertainment! This time, it wasn’t only the contestants that took the stage, though. Instead, celebrities also showed up to show off their skills, and Derek Hough absolutely slayed when he took the stage. Fresh off the success of the first season of his new show, World of Dance, Derek gave a breathtaking dance performance that we’ll never forget. He actually performed alongside finalists Light Balance, a dance group who performs urban dance routines with the aide of chromatic lights. Derek was a natural and looked like he’d been performing with the group his whole life!

Derek got his start in Hollywood as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars. He competed on the show from seasons 5 until 23, only taking two seasons off in nine years. However, when he landed a role in Hairspray Live!, which aired in 2016, he seemingly made the jump from DWTS‘ ABC over to NBC. In 2017, World of Dance premiered, and Derek served as a judge alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo, further launching him to stardom.

Along with Derek, stars like Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, James Arthur and more, like past contestants from the show, are also taking the stage during the AGT finale. At the end of the show, the ten finalists will finally be narrowed down to just one. Talk about an epic finale, right!?

