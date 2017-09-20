Jessica Admits She’s Hoping Cody Proposes On The ‘Big Brother’ Finale

Will Cody really pop the question to Jessica after just spending 44 days together? It’s a possibility, she says in a new interview about the season 19 finale.

Cody Nickson, 32, was sent into the jury house after Day 58 of Big Brother, just one week after his girlfriend, Jessica Graf, 26, was sent home. However, during his exit interview, everyone was shocked when Julie Chen asked if he planned on marrying her. “I will,” he quickly responded, before covering his mouth as if he had just revealed a secret. “Sorry, I wasn’t gonna say that,” he said with a huge smile. Jessica of course, was at home watching, and tweeted, “I JUST DIED!!”

So, does that mean he’d propose on the finale? As a reminder, he’s been in the jury house since his elimination, with no communication to the outside world. Also, this isn’t The Bachelor — Neil Lane‘s not bringing in ring suggestions. But that doesn’t mean Jessica’s not expecting a proposal. “I was getting my hopes up for a while. I love the idea of it, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to. I wish he would,” she told The Hollywood Reporter when they asked if she thought it was a possibility. She also added the only thing she’d change about her game time would be the time she spent fighting with Cody.

As for how the game would end, even though she fought against him though the game, she sees Paul taking the money. “It would be such good television if Josh cut Paul at the end. Paul getting third place would be insane,” she told THR. “Because everyone is such a beta this season, they need to follow somebody and Cody is the alpha. So when everyone goes to jury they’re going to look for another leader, and Cody has the ability to swing the votes whichever way he wants. But I don’t foresee Cody ever voting for Josh to win it. Paul’s going to win. Nobody else deserves it. I’m rolling my eyes having to say it.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think they’d get proposed?