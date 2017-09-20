Beyonce, Eniko Hart & More Celebrity Wives Who Stayed With Their Men After Cheating Scandals

Standing by their men! There are plenty of female celebrities who have weathered their husbands’ alleged cheating scandals, only to come out stronger as a couple. We’ve got Beyonce, Eniko Hart and more loyal ladies.

There’s nothing that can test a couple’s strength like a cheating scandal, and it’s even tougher for celebrities as it often plays out in front of the public. But many women have chosen to stay with their man when times get tough. Eniko Parrish, 33, is the latest wife to stick with her husband as Kevin Hart, 38, admitted he’s the subject of an extortion attempt by someone who claims to have video of him in a compromising way with another woman.

“I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” he said in a videotaped Instagram mea culpa. It worked, because the seven-months-pregnant beauty went out to lunch with her hubby on Sept. 19, still wearing her wedding ring.

Beyonce, 36, made plenty of references on her 2016 album Lemonade that husband JAY-Z, 47, had been less than faithful to her. But the power couple weathered whatever he did to hurt her, and he fessed up to causing her pain on his June 2017 LP 4:44 with lyrics apologizing for hurting his beloved wife. Now they’re more solid than ever and just welcomed twins in June.

Tiny Harris, 42, endured years of rumors that husband T.I., 36, had cheated on her. She had enough and filed for divorce in Dec. 2016 and Tip went on to have an alleged affair with Bernice Burgos, 37. Oddly, the split has only made the couple grow closer than ever before, as if they realized they can’t let go of the one of a kind love they share.

Reality star Kendra Wilkinson, 32, went through the ringer after husband Hank Baskett, 35, admitted to hooking up with transgender model Ava London in 2014. We watched them struggle to decide whether or not to stay together on Marriage Boot Camp and Kendra on Top, and they eventually decided to remain wed. See pics for more celebrity cheating scandals.

Tori Spelling, 44, stayed with husband Dean McDermott, 50, even though he admitted to cheating on the 90210 alum. “I can 100 percent move past the infidelity,” she told E! News following his straying ways. “I believe that women have the power and it was a choice and people can judge me and say, ‘Well she stayed with him.’ But I think it’s more powerful to make the choice to try to heal the relationship and work on it and work through it if you truly love someone.”

Bones star David Boreanaz, 48, was the subject of an extortion attempt by a mistress, and that caused him to publicly admit to cheating on his wife Jaime Bergman, 41. In a 2010 interview with PEOPLE he says he strayed because of “narcissism and arrogance. There was a lot of selfishness.” The former Playboy Playmate forgave the actor and the two repaired their marriage.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity couple involved in a cheating scandal were you most surprised that they stayed together?