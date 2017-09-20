There’s no better revenge on an ex than looking your best, right?! These 11 stars all upped their style game after going through brutal breakups, and you HAVE to see the before and after pics.

Sometimes, after going through a split, you just need a change, and for these ladies, it was definitely for the best! The women in the gallery above are looking more stylish than ever these days, and they all have one thing in common: They went through breakups in the public eye! After Kim Kardashian, 36, ended thing with Kris Humphries, 32, in 2011, she didn’t waste much time moving on with longtime pal Kanye West, 40. The reality star not only got her happy ending with ‘Ye, but she basically scored a new personal stylist when they started dating, too These days, her body is better than ever, too, and we can’t get enough of her sexy style.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has always been known to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion — who could forget the green, plunging Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000? Still, even she seems to have changed things up in terms of style! The singer’s divorce from Marc Anthony in 2011 was amicable, but she’s still evolved in the fashion department in the best way. Now, she’s dressing in the chicest ensembles that are still totally sexy, and her best accessory of all may just be her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez!

There’s more where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to see how celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Fergie, Halle Berry and even more have evolved in the style department ever since their splits.

