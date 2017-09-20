Bernie Casey Dead: Beloved ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’ Actor Dies In LA Hospital At 78

This is just so sad! Well loved character actor Bernie Casey has died at the age of 78. We’ve got details on the ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ star’s tragic passing.

You may not be familiar with Bernie Casey‘s name, but you’ll definitely recognize his face. The beloved character actor from films such as Revenge of the Nerds and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure has passed away in an LA hospital at just 78-years-old. TMZ reports that he died peacefully on Sept. 20 while surrounded by family after dealing with a sudden illness. He starred in over 80 films through out his prolific career.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Bernie’s family and fans.