Ayesha Curry Is The Newest COVERGIRL & We’re So Freaking Excited

Step aside, Steph! Your girl Ayesha is the newest COVERGIRL! Congrats to the wife, mother, author, and chef! See what she said about working with the iconic brand below!

Ayesha Curry, 28, posted the big news on her Instagram on Sept. 20: “My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself — even though it probably wasn’t my shade 😉. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL! I am so honored and thrilled to join the iconic women of the #COVERGIRL family and be a part of a brand that empowers women to embrace their originality.”

We are so happy for this multi-talented woman! “My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life,” Ayesha continued in a statement. “I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now — through my partnership with COVERGIRL — I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”

She’ll appear in the campaign for the brand new Peacock Flare Mascara, which will hit stores in November. Congrats, Ayesha! This announcement comes soon after the reveal of Insecure‘s Issa Rae being named a COVERGIRL! It’s a big year for the brand and these ladies!

