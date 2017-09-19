Is Steve Burton Coming Back To ‘GH’ As Jason? — Everything To Know About His Return

Steve Burton is back! The beloved actor is returning to ‘General Hospital’ for the first time in 5 years on Sept. 19. Is Steve coming back to play Jason, who is currently being played by Billy Miller? Here’s what we know!

Steve Burton, 47, left General Hospital in 2012 to star on The Young & The Restless, but the blue-eyed hunk is coming home to Port Charles. Steve is beloved by millions for playing the role of Jason Morgan on General Hospital for more than 20 years. However, when Steve left the show, Billy Miller, 38, later replaced him as Sonny Corinthos’s right-hand man. There are very little details out there about Steve’s role on the show now. All we know is that his character is a patient in a Russian clinic for reconstructive surgery, according to Entertainment Weekly. General Hospital is a soap opera, so anything is possible. Is Steve going be playing the real Jason Morgan? Is Billy actually playing an imposter or Jason’s secret twin?!

During a Facebook Live chat, Steve promised that his character, whoever he may me, would be around for a while. “You know I can’t say anything about the story,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of surprises. So stay tuned. We’re going to have a lot of fun!” GH boss Frank Valentini told our sister site TVLine that “there is almost nobody who won’t be affected by [Burton’s] return. That whole paradigm — ‘Who’s the real Jason? How will people react to him?’ — I find to be very interesting, and it will be fun for the audience.”

Steve’s co-star Maurice Benard, 54, who plays Sonny, sent fans in a frenzy in early Sept. 2017 with just a few tweets. When one fan asked him whether or not he preferred Steve as Jason, Maurice tweeted: “Steve is Jason.” He later cleared things up by saying, “You can stop the frenzy but it is funny I meant Steve will always be Jason 2 me and everybody knows I use Siri.” He also added, “I don’t care what role Steve plays he’s always Jason to me.”

