TI & Tiny: Love, Therapy, Loyalty & ‘Lots Of Hot Sex’ Has Saved Their Marriage From Ruin

T.I. and Tiny have found the magic formula to keep them together and it involves loving — LOTS of loving. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the part that passion played in saving their marriage!

T.I., 36, and Tiny, 42, have been on a roller coaster ride where their marriage is concerned since she first filed for divorce last December. Since then she has refiled (in April) but has yet to pull the trigger on an official split. Now it seems, based on multiple PDA incidents and info from insiders, the couple is never going to get there! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the longtime lovers have found a way to put the past behind them and bring the magic back. Of course the secret to their success involved lots of love and some time in the bedroom!

“T.I. & Tiny are happy again thanks to a lot of forgiveness, love, therapy, and a deep sense of loyalty from both of them,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The couple also share a strong sense of family values which was made clear to both of them as they continue to talk about their relationship in and out of the therapist’s office.” The couple, who each have children from other relationships, share sons Clifford “King”, 13, and Major, 9, and daughter Heiress, 1. They have been very open about their attempts to co-parent successfully during their separation. Luckily, that should be much easier now that they are back together!

“On top of all the hard work T.I. has done to overcome all of the mistakes he has made in their relationship, the one thing that keeps drawing him to Tiny is their explosive chemistry in the bedroom,” the insider added. “After all the years together, they still have lots of hot sex all the time.” T.I. has nothing but the hots for his wife, who has been very open about the work she’s had done on her rockin’ bod. Click here to see pics of Tiny’s plastic surgery procedures.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of T.I. & Tiny’s relationship? Are you happy they are staying together? Let us know below!