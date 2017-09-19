Diavolo: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Acrobatic Group On ‘AGT’

Diavolo is the group everyone’s talking about. The acrobatic dance group has made it to the top 10 on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and we have a rundown of everything you need to know about this stellar group of performers.

1. The Diavolo performers are based out of a Los Angeles performing arts school. Diavolo was founded in 1992 by choreographer Jaques Heim. The name Diavolo name was inspired by the Spanish word for “day” and the Latin word for “I fly.” Dance performances, training, and community programs are provided at the school. Jacques took his best dancers to audition for season 12 of America’s Got Talent. If Diavolo wins this season, they’ll be the first dance group to win America’s Got Talent!

2. The members of Diavolo aren’t afraid to take risks. As we’ve seen over the course of season 12, the Diavolo performers are constantly putting their lives on the line. From dancers flying through the air to elaborate set pieces, the Diavolo dancers are always pushing the limits. Their performance with the spinning dreamcatcher wheel was out of this world! They up the stakes every single week!

3. Diavolo’s performances are meant to move you. The Diavolo dancers perform a distinct style of dance. Diavolo’s mission is to “further the transformative style of Architecture in Motion® by providing dance performances, training, and community programs for all. Through trust, teamwork, and individual expression, Diavolo explores the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment.”

4. Diavolo’s leader is a legendary choreographer. Jacques, who was born in France, created Diavolo in 1992. Diavolo is known around the world for being an incredible dance group. “Ever since I was a kid in Paris, I had a dream to create big shows,” Jaques said in the group’s AGT intro. “People would tell me I was never going to make it and there was time in my life that I believed them. I remember dark times, sitting on my bed with no money in the bank. I even got a divorce, and I couldn’t see a future. The people that caught me when I thought I was falling are my dancers. They’re everything to me. They are my life, my soul, my heart. This is why I’m here. For them. What do my dancers mean to me? They mean the world to me.”

5. You can still see them perform, even after AGT ends! The group has a number of performances lined up through the rest of the year and into 2018. They’ll be heading to places like North Carolina, Oklahoma, Indiana, and more on their tour!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Diavolo will win America’s Got Talent? Let us know!