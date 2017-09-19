Paralympian Swimmer Victoria Arlen Is Going To Make Me Ugly Cry On Every Episode Of ‘DWTS’

Sept. 18 was the first episode of season 25 of ‘DWTS’ and Victoria’s inspiring story already had me in tears. I know her heartwarming journey will have me crying every week this season!

Even though I had never heard her name before this fall, I feel like Victoria Arlen, 22, is going to be one of my favorite celebs on Dancing With The Stars for season 25. The ESPN commentator and former paralympic swimmer shared her story on the premiere episode and it had be nearly sobbing. It just 11 years old, she was diagnosed with transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. She became paralyzed, and remained in a vegetative state for four years. But then, the impossible happened. She slowly got better — she started eating and talking, and last year, she learned how to walk again after years and years of being confined to a chair.

Victoria can’t feel her legs, but she had incredible grace and rhythm, even more than some of the other competitors, said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. With partner Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, she’s going to go far! “I grew up doing tap, jazz and ballet, so I understand rhythm and movement and performing. But I’ve been out of the commission in the dancing realm for 11 years now, and learning to walk again was an incredible challenge, so I didn’t know how I would take to dancing again,” Victoria told PEOPLE. We think she took to it pretty well!

Val called her story a miracle, and even if you’re not particularly spiritual, you have to admit her fight for life is inspiring and moving. What she has done thus far and what I know she will do this season on DWTS is going to be remarkable!

