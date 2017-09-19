Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid & Joan Smalls Rock Tommy Hilfiger’s Epic London Fashion Show

Bright lights, big city, acrobats, and models — Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2017 runway show had just about everything. It was totally amazing! See pics from the epic collections here.

Tommy Hilfiger took London by storm on Sept. 19, as his “Rock Circus” fashion show rolled into town. The show featured designs for both men AND women, which is basically unheard of, as well as Gigi Hadid‘s collection called Tommy X Gigi. The Fall 2017 collection marks the third collab for Tommy and Gigi — we loved their first collection, which was very nautical inspired. This one was definitely more rock and roll. Everything is available to shop now on Tommy’s website!

Tommy said in a statement, “Our fall collection is inspired by my love of rock and grunge style from the ’90s, and London’s inspiring heritage of fashion and music creates the perfect place to celebrate our next TommyNow show.” This show was INSANE. We never thought that a show could top the AMAZING Tommy Pier Fall 2016 show, held in New York City at the South Street Seaport in September 2016. The entire pier was transformed into a runway with tons of food, carnival games, and, of course, fabulous fashion. But this Fall 2017 collection exceeded our expectations again!

Gigi open and closed the show wearing crop tops, short shorts and thigh-high tights. Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid wore a gorgeous floral dress with a sheer mesh shirt underneath. All the looks were grungy and cool, pretty and preppy. The show took place in a “circus” ring, with multiple levels of seating. Along with Gigi and Bella, Anwar Hadid also walked, plus models Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, and Presley Gerber.

