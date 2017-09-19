Selena Gomez & The Weeknd ‘Share Closets’ After Reportedly Moving In Together, She Reveals

If you’ve noticed that Selena Gomez’s style may have changed a bit since she started dating The Weeknd, there’s a reason why — she sometimes wears his clothes as part of her daily wardrobe!

Selena Gomez, 25, has developed a much more comfortable sense of fashion in recent months, and it’s partly in thanks to her relationship with The Weeknd. “At this point, my boyfriend and I share closets,” she dished to Vogue. “We’re just kind of throwing different ideas around. Sometimes, I’ll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes. I’ll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies. You want to feel confident in it. When you start stressing about it and feel you have to create this image, you shouldn’t feel that way.”

Most often, Sel says she and The Weeknd share “staple hoodies.” Her admission about their sharing of clothes isn’t all that surprising — after all, we’ve seen them dress like a clone couple plenty of times since they started dating, and Selena has been out and about in oversized hoodies on more than one occasion. The 25-year-old is currently residing in New York temporarily while she films a new movie with Woody Allen, and a recent report from Entertainment Tonight claimed The Weeknd is shacking up with her when he’s not on the road.

Clearly, things are getting very serious between these two. Over the summer, after Selena had her life-saving kidney transplant, The Weeknd was by her side and served as her biggest supporter throughout the recovery process. He’s going to be busy touring for the next few months, but we know the lovebirds will make time to see each other (and maybe even swap some clothes) during the time apart!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Selena and The Weeknd share clothes?