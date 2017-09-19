Rappers Tay600 & Lil Durk Go To War On Twitter: ‘I F–ked Yo Baby Mama’

Oh, it’s on! Rapper Tay600 escalated his feud with Lil Durk by claiming on Twitter that he allegedly had sex with Durk’s ‘baby mama’! See his wild tweets aimed at his enemy here!

If those aren’t fighting words, we don’t know what are. Tay600 and Lil Durk, 24, have been caught up in a vicious feud for a long time, and there hasn’t been much word as to why the rappers apparently have such bad blood. Tay may have spilled the beans and told their fans what happened. According to the “Worst Memory” rapper, he allegedly had sex with Durk’s baby mama — and it’s someone Durk’s totally in love with! Well, damn! Tay went off on Twitter about the whole ordeal.

He first tweeted at Durk himself — the tweet has since been deleted, but obtained by MTO — “tell the world why u really mad on Lz …..I f**ked yo baby momma this s**t been personal fr”. Whoa! He went on and on with his shocking confession, but never tweeted directly to Durk again. “lol I’m not even mad at Lil Durkio tho….He been a lil weak ass lil n**** mad about a b**ch & booka been he ain’t me sh*t small to me”.

If you can’t follow that, he’s saying that Durk’s mad at him for allegedly sleeping with his girl. Tay’s not mad at Durk, though; he thinks that Durk allegedly wants to be him. This alleged sexual encounter apparently happened back in 2013, according to Tay, and Durk’s been fuming for four years. LA Capone asked him what woman he was talking about, and put salt in the wounds by simply saying, “the one he love dearly.” Whoa! Durk’s yet to respond to Tay’s tweets, but when he does, we’re sure that things are going to get even more intense!

lol I'm Not Even Mad At Lil Durkio Tho ….He Been A Lil Weak Ass Lil Nigga Mad About A Bitch & Booka Been Mad He Ain't Me Shit Small to me — L.A.N.G (@TaySixO) September 18, 2017

I Fucked His Bm He Was Bussing Ha Windows Keying Ha Car & Bussing Ha Tires On L'a Wen He First Heard About It ..He Been Hurt Since 2013📍 — L.A.N.G (@TaySixO) September 18, 2017

Which of his baby momma?😭😭😂😂 — L'A Capone🙏🏽 (@Ballin27_) September 18, 2017

The One He Love Dearly ❤️ https://t.co/qqVwFOPvA0 — L.A.N.G (@TaySixO) September 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Lil Durk will respond to Tay600’s tweets? Let us know!