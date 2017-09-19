Sasha Pieterse Admits She Was Asked To Do ‘DWTS’ Before: Why Now Was The Right Time

Who else is rooting for The A-Team? HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with ‘PLL’ star Sasha Pieterse, who revealed why she had to turn down ‘DWTS’ years ago and how supportive the ‘PLL’ army has been!

“They [the DWTS producers] actually approached me a few years ago, and I was unable to do it because of PLL,” Sasha Pieterse, 21, told HollywoodLife.com after the Sept. 18 premiere. “It was such a crazy schedule. So they came back around and that was awesome. I thought about it, and I thought it was going to be fun and a lot of hard work, but I was up for it. It was funny because it was something different and here I am!”

Sasha and her partner Gleb Savchenko, 34, danced a sizzling cha cha and scored 18 points out of 30 on their first night. In her video package, Sasha revealed that her parents were once ballroom dancers, but she didn’t follow in their footsteps until now. “I started acting when I was four, and I was never really interested in dance,” she told us. “I loved watching it, and I appreciated it, and I knew how much hard work it took, but I never was willing to do it. I was always focused on acting, so the fact that I am doing this now obviously makes my parents really proud. I am thoroughly enjoying it, which is awesome!”

Sasha also gushed that her Pretty Little Liars fans have been so supportive as she has started her DWTS journey. “They are amazing,” Sasha said. “They are so loyal. I love them! They have given us really good feedback, so hopefully that turns into votes! We’ll see!”

Pretty Little Liars ended in June 2017 after 7 seasons, and Sasha misses her PLL family . “After 7 years, we had such a good family and still are. We still see each other, but it will never be the same! You’ll never have everyone together at the same time, so that is kind of heartbreaking… It was such a good experience there. It was a total blessing.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sasha and Gleb will win DWTS? Let us know!