Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Split After 9 Years Together — So Sad

Our hearts can’t take any more! Rachel Bilson, 36, and Hayden Christensen, 36, have allegedly split, according to a new report from Us Weekly on Sept. 19. The pair has been together for 9 years, but now the source claims they are “completely, officially done.” As a matter of fact, the report reveals that they’ve been apart for some time. “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto. They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.” Click here for pics of the former couple.

After a rocky start, Rachel and Hayden grew to be one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood. The duo met filming Jumper in 2008, and immediately had chemistry. They got engaged later that year. In 2010, they actually called off the engagement, but they made up and got back together three months later. The pair shares one child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Briar Rose that was born in Oct. 2014.

