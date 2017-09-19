Mexico Rocked By Massive 7.1 Earthquake — Watch Terrifying Video Of Buildings Collapsing

OMG! This is absolutely terrifying. A horrific 7.1 earthquake hit Central Mexico today, Sept. 19, and left cities in ruin. See buildings collapse after massive explosions in a shocking video right here!

Mexico suffered an absolutely horrifying experience on Sept. 19. The central Mexican state of Puebla was rocked by a shocking 7.1 earthquake that afternoon. However, the blast was so serious that it was reportedly felt nearly 100 miles away in Mexico City! The devastating quake resulted in some buildings collapsing and exploding because of the serious shake. The terrifying video of these events can be seen below. But be forewarned, the image is definitely unsettling!

In the gallery above you can see the destruction the quake laid on the city. The extensive damage is already very apparent, and that is just what happened to the city itself. At least 44 people are dead as a result of the quake. Authorities in Central Mexico’s Morelos have reported 42 deaths, and at least two more reportedly occurred in the State of Mexico, according to the Los Angeles Times. Many may still be trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

We cannot believe that this horrifying quake struck Central Mexico, especially today — the anniversary of a tragic 1985 8.0 earthquake that claimed the lives of almost 10,000 people. What’s more, the country is still dealing with the aftermath of an even greater quake that hit the city not two weeks ago! Mexico was rocked by an 8.1 quake on Sept. 7 that claimed the lives of 61 people. This quake may have been related to that one. Click here to see pictures from the last earthquake in Mexico.

“An 8.1 is big enough that having an aftershock this big and this distant — it isn’t too surprising,” Susan Hough, a U.S. Geological Survey seismologist, told the Times. “It’s unusual, but it fits in with the picture that we’ve grown to understand.” This quake also comes not 24 hours after a 3.6 magnitude shake hit Los Angeles.

