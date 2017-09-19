Is Meghan Markle Moving In With Prince Harry? — The Latest Evidence That Has Fans Wondering

Amidst rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be getting engaged soon, a new report claims she’s prepping to move to London on a more permanent basis. Could this really be happening!?

Meghan Markle spends most of her time in Toronto, Canada, where she films the USA series Suits…but she just reportedly made a BIG move that has us wondering if she’s planning on residing somewhere else for a majority of the year. The actress opted to end her contract with Audi North America earlier than expected, according to the Daily Mail. The site reports that Meghan finds no need for the expensive vehicle, since she’ll be spending more time in London with Prince Harry as of November of this year. Could they be moving in together permanently!?

It’s no secret that things have gotten very serious between these two now that they’ve been together for more than a year, and Meghan shocked everyone when she opened up about their romance in a recent Vanity Fair interview. She even referred to the hunky royal as her “boyfriend” in the Q&A, and added, “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.” She also hinted that they may be more public about their romance in the future. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope that people will understand that this is our time,” she explained. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy.”

There have been major rumors that an engagement between Harry and Meghan is coming sooner rather than later, and we cannot wait to see what happens next!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meghan and Harry are moving in together?