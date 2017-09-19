If LeBron James believes in the Kardashian curse, he certainly didn’t show it while out with Khloe and Tristan Thompson on Sept. 15. In fact, he even gave the reality star a big hug, and it was all caught on video! Watch here.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the 2017 NBA Championship to the Golden State Warriors, a lot of attention was put on Khloe Kardashian, 33, who’s dating Cavs star Tristan Thompson, 26. Cavs fans blamed the reality star for ‘cursing’ their team, and she was forced to defend herself on social media on various occasions. It looks like LeBron James isn’t too concerned about that curse theory, though…because he looked quite chummy with Khloe while they were out with Tristan and other friends on Sept. 15!

As the group separated at the end of the night, fans nearby filmed their departure, which included LeBron and Tristan indulging in a goofy handshake, and LeBron and Khloe sharing a hug. It looks like, no matter what the haters say, LeBron is standing by his teammate, and Tristan is standing by his woman — after all, the upcoming basketball season is just a few weeks away! Throughout the season, Khloe lives with Tristan in Cleveland, but this summer, they’ve been spending a lot more time in California, where she’s from. It’s safe to say the 33-year-old will probably be a regular fixture at the games again this year!

For now, the lovebirds are enjoying the last few weeks of the off-season, and for their night out with LeBron and crew, they hit up Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. On last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we witnessed a bit about the start of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, and with the show coming back in just a few weeks, who knows what else we’ll see this time around!

HollywoodLifers, do you think LeBron believes in the Kardashian curse? Are you surprised to see him and Khloe looking so friendly?