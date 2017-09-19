‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Has Babies On The Brain — Really Wants A Little Boy For Baby #4

Leah Messer already has 3 kids, but with all girls, HL learned exclusively the ‘Teen Mom’ is desperately yearning for a baby son! And even though she has time, the star may not want to wait to become a 4-time mom!

Leah Messer, 25, loves being a mom! So much so, that she feels ready to take on a new challenge — having baby number four! Specifically, the reality star wants a little boy, as she’s already a proud mom to twin daughters Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms, 7, as well as four-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith Calvert. Her friends, however, are apparently scared she’ll go ahead and have a child without a supportive partner out of desperation. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

“You would think that Leah has enough on her plate looking after the three kids she has already, but she really wants another one,” a source close to Leah told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All of Leah’s friends are telling her she’s got plenty of time left, as she’s still only 25 — but she seriously has a bad case of baby on the brain.” This is where her friends’ fears come in — they’re nervous she’s actively trying for another child without much thought about who the father is. But on the bright side, it’s clear Leah is a natural when it comes to motherhood!

“Leah really loves being a mom, and she would love to have a boy, she thinks that would complete her family, but she’s not seriously dating anyone right now though, so everyone’s praying that she won’t get pregnant by a one-night stand, or in a casual relationship,” our insider explained. “If Leah brings another baby into this world, she could really do with the father’s support. It’s super tough being a single mom, especially when you consider Ali’s special needs.”

Let’s not forget that Aliannah was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at birth, and her health troubles have put Leah and her family through many emotional moments. Ali’s illness affects major organs in her body, including her lungs and heart — and she could even lose her ability to walk at some point. Doctors have warned Leah that Ali’s health could start to decline around her seventh birthday, which occurred last December. Even still though, Leah takes great care of her daughter. Only time will tell if she gets her wish to expand her family sooner rather than later!

