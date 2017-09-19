Some things never change. ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is about to celebrate ten years on the air, so what better way to do it than recreate that famous opening? Plus, a Younes look-alike is thrown in! Watch the video here.

The Kardashian-Jenner klan are back at it — and looking more fabulous than ever. In this new season 14 promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all posing, looking amazing, waiting for Kim Kardashian — just like in the season one promo. “Where’s Kim?” Kris asks, with Khloe naturally responding, “Mom, she’s always late.” Look familiar?

During the intro, we see the girls living their lives today — Kris in a helicopter, duh, Kourtney next to a pool with a very familiar looking poolboy (Younes Bendjima, is that you?), Khloe working out in the gym, Kendall naturally being a supermodel backstage at a show, and Kylie getting pulled over in her orange Lambo. Naturally, Kim is getting dressed by stylists, which is why she’s late! In the new promo, Kylie even gets to grab the rope to drop down the backdrop, just like she did in the orignal. Yes, everyone looks very different ten years ago. Here’s a refresher of the original, just in case you forgot:

Kylie recently revealed to E! that her favorite episodes were when the family went to Breckinridge, Co. “When Kim threw the Blackberry from the second story, my mom’s phone, and when I didn’t know what Cartier was. Such a great time…I see that meme all the time,” she told E! “Me and Kim were fighting and she was like, ‘Go tell mom I have a Cartier watch for her.’ And I’m like, ‘Who is Cartier?'”

HollywoodLifers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., and season 14 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., on E!