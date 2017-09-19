Hurricane Maria: Category 5 Storm Slams Into Caribbean — See Videos Of The Destruction

Hurricane Maria has completely devastated small islands in the Caribbean. The vicious Category 5 storm’s strong winds and rain have left many homes destroyed. See shocking videos of the hurricane’s wrath.

The 2017 hurricane season continues to pummel the Caribbean. Hurricane Maria has whipped through the island nations of Dominica, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, leaving a horrific path of destruction in its wake. Dominica’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, detailed the devastation in Facebook messages. “So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” he said. “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.” He also admitted that “the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with” before posting that his roof had been ripped off as well.

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee, 36, reposted a video of the catastrophic winds and rain in Guadeloupe. The video shows trees being bent in half by the hurricane and lights swaying from the force of the wind. How terrible! Another video reveals how the hurricane has appeared to destroy buildings in Dominica. Unfortunately, Hurricane Maria is not over yet.

The National Hurricane Center revealed that Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, after dropping to Category 4. The “potentially catastrophic” hurricane is now headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.

Haven't seen video out of Dominica yet which had its first landfalling Cat 5 hurricane ever in #Maria. Impacts in Guadeloupe via @prefet971 pic.twitter.com/INmVEXaFYZ — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 19, 2017

The National Hurricane Center is also warning that a “life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and destructive waves” and “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall” are expected in the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Hurricane Maria victims in the comments below.