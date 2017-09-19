A 13-year-old Indian girl had her head smashed into a wall by her own dad. Not only that, but she was also strangled & set on fire — all for talking to a boy. Her dad even tried to pass off her murder as a suicide.

A 13-year-old girl from India, Radhika, is believed to have become India’s youngest victim ever of an honor killing after her father beat her head against a wall, strangled her, and ultimately set her body on fire — all because she spoke to a boy. As horrendous as that is, Radhika’s dad, Narasimha, also tried to convince police in Nalgonda that his daughter had committed suicide, according to NDTV. Apparently Narasimha had seen the teen talking to a boy outside her school, which caused him to launch into his brutal attack. He reportedly accused her of giving their family a bad name.

The father didn’t completely act alone though. After thrashing her head against a wall and strangling her, police say her mother, Lingamma, is then believed to have helped pour fuel over her body before they set her on fire. The pair were arrested after neighbors called the police. The father confessed to the murder while he was being questioned, according to investigators. “Radhika’s half-burnt body was found in one place. We suspected that she had been killed first and then the body was set on fire,” police officer Bali Gangareddy said. SO sad.

“The father’s suspicion that his daughter was engaged in dishonorable acts, and his rage, led to the murder,” the investigating officer said. Friends described Radhika as bright and cheerful and said she liked to sing. We can only imagine what her loved ones are going through right now.

