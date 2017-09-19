Gwen Stefani’s Pink & White Xmas Gown Looks Just Like Her Wedding Dress To Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani looks radiant in her Christmas teaser video, but we can’t help but think that her dress looks familiar… as in nearly identical to the wedding dress she wore while marrying Gavin Rossdale!

OMG this is so cringe-worthy! Gwen Stefani, 47, teased some kind of upcoming holiday project on Sept. 18 by twirling around in a beautiful pink and white gown on Instagram. She looks absolutely stunning, but something seems a little off. Perhaps it’s the fact that the dress is almost exactly the same as her past wedding dress. Yeah, the one she wore while marrying Gavin Rossdale, 51, who betrayed and cheated on her! Scroll down to see the shocking comparison.

The gown Gwen is rocking in the Christmas promo has a crisp white strapless top and a long white fluffy skirt that fades into a dark pink at the very bottom. Her wedding dress in 2002 had a similar corset top and pink ombre effect. Of course there are differences: this time Gwen has no veil, and her skirt is textured instead of smooth, and the wedding dress had off the shoulder sleeves, but the overall effect is very similar. Click here for more pics of Gwen.

So what’s the deal here? Sure, Gwen’s wedding was 15 years ago, but it’s a very unique and memorable dress. I mean heck, we remembered it! We can’t imagine that she didn’t notice the similarities to the dress she wore in one of the most important moments of her life. Plus, who wear a pink and white gown to promote a holiday project? Those aren’t very Christmasy colors. Perhaps she’s trying to make us think of weddings because the song she’s teasing is allegedly a Christmas duet with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41. There have been a lot of reports about wedding plans, maybe this is confirming that. We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen intentionally found a dress that looked like her wedding dress? Let us know!