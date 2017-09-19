Gigi Hadid Stuns In Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Show Wearing Sexy Crop Tops

Live from London, England, Gigi modeled her Tommy X Gigi collection at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Sept. 19. See her cool outfits and find out where to shop them below!

Unlike most fashion shows, that preview clothes seasons ahead of when they are available, Tommy Hilfiger has adapted a “Tommy Now” approach. His fall 2017 collections, specifically his collaboration with Gigi Hadid, are available NOW, just as the clothes were modeled on the runway at his show in London. His “Rock Circus” show teased “Rockstars. Models. Acrobats.” We got that and much more — what a fantastic show! The runway featured “grunge inspired styles” and “90s rebellion meets modern femininity” — wow.

Gigi hit the runway looking like a million bucks! She opened the show wearing a long, plaid coat. She wore thigh high black tights and jean shorts. The “runway” was a circus ring with multiple levels. Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Hailey Baldwin also walked alongside Gigi! Gigi’s makeup was grunge-inspired with smudgy black eyeliner. Her hair was in soft waves, in a center part. The show featured a ton of athletic wear – leggings with sheer panels, and comfy sweatshirts. Apparel had big H logos on the front — for Hadid and Hilfiger! From plaid bags to combat boots to winter coats, the show had everything!

Gigi’s second outfit, that closed the show, was a black bra top, and black leather shorts. It was covered by a floral chiffon coat, that was tied at her neck and flowed as she walked. This is Gigi’s third collection with Tommy. In a behind-the-scenes video, she says the new flannel slip dress can be dressed up or down — “you can work it!” We love Gigi’s designs! The classic plaid prints, varsity-inspired silhouettes, and patriotic red, white and blue color schemes fueled the fashion-loving audience. We can’t wait to get our hands on the whole collection!

