Frankie Muniz Admits He Was A ‘Disaster’ Before ‘DWTS’ Premiere: How Witney Calmed His Nerves

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson wowed everyone during the ‘DWTS’ premiere. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Frankie, who revealed that his nerves almost got the best of him before his first dance!

“Honestly, I was a disaster as far as nerves all day, but I am so thankful that she [Witney Carson] is my partner,” Frankie Muniz, 31, told HollywoodLife.com in a post-show interview. “She put up with me asking a million questions, and I almost didn’t remember the song we were dancing to.” Well, it didn’t seem like Frankie was nervous at all when he hit the dance floor with Witney to dance a foxtrot to Harry Styles’s hit “Sign of the Times.” They scored a 19 out of 30 during the Sept. 18 premiere, one of the highest scores of the night. “We went out there, and it just happened,” he continued. “It worked. So I am just happy. It was awesome!”

Frankie and Witney definitely made a good impression right off the bat. With expectations higher than ever, is Frankie going to be even more nervous going into next week? “Well, I definitely think a lot of the nerves were all the unknown,” Frankie said. “I didn’t know what the process was. What it feels like and how much time do you have to be ready. But also, I don’t dance. I don’t even get out there at a wedding and do the two-step. I will not dance! So this was out of my comfort zone, but I love it now. I can honestly say I am in love with dancing, like, I am not just saying that. I really love it, whether or not we move on. But I hope we do because I want to keep dancing with Witney. I am really going to figure out where to dance somewhere else!”

Frankie is totally dedicated to Dancing With the Stars. He’s doing everything he can to make sure he’s in top shape. He revealed that his past experience with racing has helped him stay focused. “I think the racer mentality and being dedicated, if you want to be successful in racing you have to be dedicated, and you have to put in the time and the effort. I have that in me. I mean, we worked so hard! I want to do anything and practice at home. I am icing my body, going to the sauna, anything to heal so we can go back the next day.”

There will be a special two-night event Sept. 25 and 26!

