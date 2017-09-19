Evie Clair Returns To ‘AGT’ 1 Week After Dad’s Death To Honor Him With ‘What A Wonderful World’

This is by FAR the most touching moment in ‘America’s Got Talent’ history! Evie Clair delivered an amazing performance on the season 12 finale tonight, Sept. 19 — just one week after her father’s heartbreaking death!

Evie Clair, 13, may have lost her father just days ago, but she found a way to turn those horrible lemons into lemonade on the season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 19. The teen took the stage to give an extremely emotional performance as a tribute to her late dad and it was truly spectacular! The contestant picked an absolute classic for the occasion — Louis Armstrong‘s “What a Wonderful World — and knocked it out of the park! Everyone from the viewers at home to the judges were wowed by Evie’s ability to take the stage for the live show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after her devastating loss. Click here to see pics from this season of AGT!

Evie’s performance was truly a tearjerker and each one of the AGT judges commended her for being so strong. They even told her that her dad has to be watching her from above and looking down on this amazing performance right now! “My dad taught me after I start something to always finish it,” Evie said in a pre-taped message that was aired. “That’s why I’m fighting to the end, just like he did.” OMG, we could not be prouder of Evie for giving it her all under the toughest of circumstances! Of course this probably not even the hardest performance the teen has given in the past few days, as she performed at her father’s funeral with her sister at her side.

Check out our live blog of the America’s Got Talent season 12 finale right here! The finals are airing right now! So we will soon find out if Evie will be the one out of 10 amazing contestants to win the high-stakes competition!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Evie’s amazing performance? Do you think she should win the competition? Let us know below!