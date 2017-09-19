Eric Bolling Proudly Boasts About His Son’s Patriotism Prior To Tragic Death — Watch Video

Eric Bolling was incredibly proud of his late son, Eric Jr., and he even declared it on TV. Video surfaced of the former Fox News anchor bragging about his patriotic son on air. Watch the bittersweet clip here.

Eric Bolling Jr.‘s tragic death two weeks ago has left his family reeling. It’s clear how much his father, former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, loved and adored him. The proud father of the college student actually talked about his son on the network on election day, November 8, 2016. He was so amazed that Eric and his fraternity brothers made it out to the polls despite their heavy course loads. He used the patriotic students as an example for other voters — if they could find the time to get out there and vote, then anyone else could head to the polls. After Eric Jr.’s death by apparent suicide, the clip, in which his father seems so happy, is incredibly bittersweet and haunting.

“My son, Eric Chase, here he is with his friends at the University of Colorado, Boulder. His Sigma Pi-Zeta Delta fraternity brothers,” Eric boasted on air like a proud dad, in a clip posted to Facebook by Eric Jr.’s fraternity. The video features photos of Eric and his brothers holding up “Vote!” signs and hanging Trump 2016 banners outside their fraternity house. “See that right there? There on their way to the polls and he’s (Eric’s) got a vote sign. They got out there and voted. And if they can do it, then you can do it. You can; there’s still time. Those are millennials, right there.”

It’s just heartbreaking. Eric Sr. and his wife, Adrienne Bolling, are searching for answers in the wake of their young son’s death. Eric Jr. was just 19 when he was found dead in his bed at his apartment near the university on September 8. There was no apparent trauma on his body, and no note. There are so many questions that still need to be answered about Eric Jr.’s death. His parents aren’t buying the idea that their son may have committed suicide.

[Eric] is not satisfied with all of the questions he still has surrounding his son’s passing,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Eric refuses to believe his son would take his own life so he is demanding to get to the truth of the sad situation.”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the Bolling family during this difficult time.