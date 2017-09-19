Kevin Hart & Eniko Have Lunch Date In 1st Time Together In Public Since Sex Tape Scandal

Talk about a united front! Eniko Parrish is standing by her husband Kevin Hart amid his extortion case over an alleged sex tape. We’ve got their lunch date pics, right here.

Despite Kevin Hart‘s admission that he’s being extorted over an alleged video tape showing him making “mistakes” and stepping out on his seven months pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, she’s staying by her man’s side. The couple appeared out in public together on Sept. 19 for the first time since the scandal became public. The pair went out for lunch at Joey restaurant in Woodland Hills, CA and while they didn’t put on any PDA for the cameras, Eniko is still wearing her wedding ring. Hopefully it is a good sign that the marriage is still solid despite the scandal.

Eniko exited their black Mercedes G5 and made a beeline for the front door of the eatery while Kevin followed behind by several steps. She moved so fast he didn’t even have time to to the gentlemanly gesture of opening the door for his lady. She looked casual yet stunning in a tight black sweater that showed off her growing baby bump, along with comfy black and white striped leggings. Despite it being a cloudy day in LA, she wore dark shades to cover her eyes. Kevin walked behind her with a downcast look on his face, looking equally casual in a black tee, grey sweatpants and a black baseball cap. See pics of Kevin and Eniko, here.

Kevin made the shocking admission in an Instagram video on Sept. 17 that he was the subject of an extortion attempt involving an alleged video showing him a compromising way another woman who isn’t Eniko. “I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” he said in a mea culpa.

“At the end of the day you’ve got to do better, but I’m not going to let someone make financial gain for my mistakes….I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes,” he continued. So far the video hasn’t surfaced yet, and it looks like his public apology to Eniko has made things right between them.

