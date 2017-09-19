Drake: Shocking Video Of His Good Friend Being Gunned Down Released By Cops

Warning — this video is disturbing. Drake’s longtime friend Anthony Soares was shot and killed by two unidentified men on Sept. 14, and now graphic footage of the events have surfaced.

The Toronto Police Service is currently investigating the horrific murder of Drake‘s friend Anthony Soares, 33, who was shot to death by two men on Sept. 14 shortly after 3:00 AM in the Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue area of Scarborough, Toronto in Canada, according to the official report. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died from life-threatening injuries. Today, Sept. 19, police have released the graphic security camera footage of him being murdered — watch it here via TMZ.

As you can see in the footage, Anthony is standing in the lobby of his apartment building when two men wearing hoods jump out of a car and approach the window. They shoot him through the glass, firing off at least ten shots. Just awful. Check out more photos of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017 here.

Drake also took to Instagram to mourn his friend, declaring that it was an “honor” to have known him. “RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real,” the rapper wrote on Sept. 14. “It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive…Forever Fif,” he added, referring to Anthony’s nickname. So heartbreaking!

HollywoodLifers, anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends during this difficult time.