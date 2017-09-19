Darci Lynne Wows Judges On ‘AGT’ With Two Puppets: Watch Her Mind Blowing Performance

WOW! Just wow. 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and her puppets completely crushed it in the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale. We’ve got her unbelievable performance, right here.

This girl is the the real deal! Darci Lynne Farmer may be only 12-years-old but she’s got talent WAY beyond her age. The self-trained ventriloquist and her puppets Petunia the rabbit and Oscar the mouse completely slayed it in the AGT finale on Sept. 19. Not only did they have a fun three way conversation where she was able to show off her comedic skills, by the end the the puppets sang a duet to the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and she sang both their parts without moving her mouth once! It was completely mind-blowing, charming, adorable and so incredibly unique. She got a lengthy standing ovation, and with her incredible online popularity might have just won AGT with her performance.

First up with a critique was her biggest fan on the judging panel, as Mel B, 42, gushed over her. “You are just hands down incredible. You’re self taught, you were so shy and look at you now,” she said. “When I gave you my golden buzzer I knew you could win this. You’re so poised and I still don’t know how you do it. I don’t see your mouth moving. Amazing!” Heidi Klum, 44, joined in the praise, telling Darci Lynne that “You have that special something. You might have just won yourself a million dollars.” See pics from AGT season 12.

Simon Cowell, 57, knows a thing or two about picking winners with all of his years as a talent competition judge and he thinks that the adorable blonde from Oklahoma has got this season’s win in the bag. “Tonight I just witnessed a star emerge, because you’re special incredible, funny, talented and I think you’re going to win,” he told her. Howie Mandel, 61, rounded out the glowing critiques, telling her “You’re the most popular person on this show. You remind me of every reason I got into this business.” The Twittersphere blew up with fans celebrating Darci’s performance, so we’ll find out if America has crowned her the next AGT champ on the results show on Sept. 20. She could become a 12-year-old millionaire!

