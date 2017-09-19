Danielle Lombard Reveals Dean Told Her ‘BIP’ Producers Made Him Dump Her: Explosive Interview

Why did Dean and D-Lo really end their relationship on the finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Well in a new interview, she revealed that Dean told her the producers of the show asked him to do it — which is why he called her repeatedly afterward.

“I think in the back of my mind I knew it was a possibility that he would want to leave separately. It was still hard for me to hear, though,” Danielle Lombard told Us Weekly in a new interview. Of course, we all watched Dean Unglert tell her that he was still in love with Kristina Schulman, so he wanted to leave Bachelor in Paradise solo. But maybe that wasn’t the case?

“I was like, ‘If he’s having doubts, I don’t want to get involved with someone like that. I rather he tell me now so we can move on separately,'” Danielle said. “But that’s not what happened afterwards.” As for what did happen afterward, Danielle says they left and went back to the hotel separately and she thought, ‘Screw this guy.’ Within five minutes, she started calling her phone.

“I didn’t want to talk to him at all. I hung up on him several times before actually staying on the line. I gave it to him straight,” she explained. “I said, ‘You don’t know what you want. You made a complete fool of me on national television. You literally told me you loved someone else and now you’re calling me saying you want to hang out. I just don’t understand your thought process.'” However, he then told Danielle he was “encouraged to say those things.”

To this day, Danielle doesn’t believe him — but they did hang out afterward. “I just think it was his way of saving face at the end of Paradise. He came over to my hotel room and we talked some more. As soon as we got back to L.A., we hung out with each other and started this off camera relationship that I thought was going in the right direction,” she explained. She was under the impression he and Kristina had not been talking — something we found out was not true at the reunion special. “I don’t believe he was hooking up with anyone else,” she said. “But I think he was very good at making sure that we weren’t saying we were boyfriend and girlfriend or in an exclusive relationship.”

For now, she’s not with Dean; while she made it clear she doesn’t hate him, she is “disappointed.” Who wouldn’t be?

