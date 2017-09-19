Kevin Hart, JAY-Z & More Hollywood Hunks That Came Clean To The World About Their Mistakes

It’s never cool to do your woman wrong, but when some celebs do they’re big enough to apologize. We’ve got JAY-Z, Kevin Hart and other Hollywood hunks who made public amends about their mistakes.

Temptation can prove too much for some stars who have done wrong by their women, only to end up having to come clean about it later on. Kevin Hart, 38, is the latest celeb who is apologizing to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, after someone allegedly tried to extort him with proof of the comedian cheating while on a wild weekend in Las Vegas in August. “I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he said in a mea culpa Instagram video on Sept. 17. “At the end of the day you’ve got to do better, but I’m not going to let someone make financial gain for my mistakes….I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

Beyonce, 36, made plenty of references to husband JAY-Z, 47, allegedly stepping out on her in lyrics from her 2016 Lemonade album. The rapper finally responded on his June 2017 LP 4:44 and the emotional title track is one big apology to Bey for any pain he’s caused her. It features such telling drops as “What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?” and “I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born/See through a woman’s eyes.”

Hugh Grant, 57, was becoming a hot rom-com leading man in 1995 when he nearly blew apart his then-relationship with stunning Elizabeth Hurley, 52, by getting busted with prostitute Divine Brown during an LAPD sting. He later went on The Tonight Show and made a public apology, saying “You know in life what’s a good thing to do and a what’s a bad thing, and I did a bad thing. And there you have it.” He added, “In the end you have to come clean and say ‘I did something dishonorable, shabby, and goatish.'” See pics of celebrity cheating scandals here.

Bones star David Boreanaz, 48, admitted to cheating on his wife in a revealing interview with PEOPLE after he was the subject of an alleged extortion attempt by a mistress. He told the magazine that “It eats you up, I found myself hurting on the inside but trying to cover up on the outside, and it was a lie. I was living a lie.” He says he cheated on wife Jaime Bergman, 41, because of “narcissism and arrogance. There was a lot of selfishness.” They eventually repaired their marriage.

Like Kevin and David, former talk show host David Letterman, 70, was once the subject of an extortion plot over alleged sexual encounters with female staffers while married to wife Regina Lasko, 56. He admitted on The Late Show that “those episodes were in the past” and that I’ve got my work cut out for me” when it came to regaining his wife’s trust. They ended up staying together, but didn’t make a public appearance until three years after his admission.

Athletes also have had to cop to cheating on their wives, as 41-year-old Tiger Woods‘ picture perfect image was tarred after numerous women came forward in late 2009 to claim they’d had affairs with him while the golfer was married to wife Elin Nordegren, 37. He came clean in a 2010 news conference saying, “I was unfaithful, I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame.”

