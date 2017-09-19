Gwen Stefani ‘Brought To Tears’ Seeing Blake Shelton Share His Passion For Guitar With Her Boys

Blake Shelton has an incredible bond with Gwen Stefani’s sons. Now, he’s even teaching them how to play guitar, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned — and Gwen loves him even MORE for it!

As if Gwen Stefani, 47, wasn’t already smitten enough with Blake Shelton, 40, now, he’s growing his bond with her kids even more. The country singer has been showing Gwen’s oldest sons, Kingston, 11, and Zuma, 9, how to play some chords on the guitar, and it’s melting Gwen’s heart, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has really taken to all of Gwen’s kids and loves to share his passions with them,” our insider says. “Besides Gwen, nothing is as dear to Blake as his country music, so to share his own country style of guitar meant a lot to him. It seemed to mean even more to Gwen, though — she was brought to tears as she saw her boys learning from her man.”

It’s clear that Blake’s relationship with the boys is growing every day, and he even let them have a cameo in his new music video for “I’ll Name The Dogs.” Gwen and the kids spend a lot of time out in Oklahoma with the country singer, and an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the boys have “so much fun” when they’re with their mom’s boyfriend. “They’ve really fallen in love with Blake and have a strong bond with him,” our source dished. “They are very much attached to Blake and hope he is around for a long time.”

If things keep going the way they are, Kingson, Zuma and Apollo, 3, won’t have anything to worry about. After all, Blake and Gwen have been together for two years now, and they seem to be more in love than ever these days. They even reportedly have another duet coming out later this year on her Christmas album! We can’t wait!

