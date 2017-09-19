Billy Bush & Wife Sydney Davis Sadly Separate After 20 Years Of Marriage — What Happened?

Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, are separating after 20 years of marriage. But why are they splitting? We have the details, here.

“After almost 20 years of marriage, [Billy Bush and Sydney Davis] have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future,” Billy’s rep told HollywoodLife.com in a statement. There’s no further information as to why the couple, who’ve spent two decades together, decided to call it quits — at least temporarily. Billy and Sydney tied the knot in April 1998. They have three daughters together: Josie, 19, Mary, 17, and Lillie Bush, 13.

Billy’s lawyer, Marshall Grossman, reiterated his rep’s statement. “I can confirm they are now separated, and on a short-term break,” he told Page Six. He denied that the separation had anything to do with infidelity. Billy’s rep also denied speculation that Sydney allegedly ended things because of the leaked Access Hollywood tape. In October 2016, he resigned from his position at the Today show and mired in controversy after audio from a 2005 taping of Access Hollywood surfaced.

n the hot mic audio, then-reality star Donald Trump bragged to Billy on set about how he hits on women, “grabs em by the p***y,” and how he wanted to have sex with Billy’s co-anchor. Billy was criticized for laughing at the comments. He has since expressed remorse for the incident. Billy gave an interview shortly after the tape surfaced in which he said he felt sick when he heard the tape. Mary, who was 15 at the time, called him crying because she couldn’t believe he laughed at the comments. That absolutely gutted him. He said that Sydney was “very supportive from the very beginning,” and that his other daughters wanted to put it behind them.

“I heard [the tape] for the first time seven and a half months ago, three days before the rest of the world heard it,” Billy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was shocked and alarmed and totally and completely gutted. It was awful. And my participation was awful, too. I went way too far in my desire to keep this No. 1 star (Trump) happy.”

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

