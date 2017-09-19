‘Below Deck’ Recap: Bruno Strips Down For The Charter Guests & Kate Meets A New Man

Valor heated up this week on ‘Below Deck’ when Bruno became a human sushi platter for the guests! He stripped down to just a speedo and then the alcohol started flowing! And, Kate broke the rules by sneaking off the charter to meet a sexy new man!

When we left off last week, Captain Lee gave the crew a night off to go out on the town, aka their first night out together. However, he told them that they better be ready to work the next day. During their night out, let’s just say that everyone’s true colors came out — Matt went from tamed to wild; Chris hit on Bri and drank the most [go figure]; and, Nico spilled the tea about his relationship with Bri to Kate. And, this week’s episode started off with Chris battling a killer hangover. He was so sick that he actually cut his work day short and skipped out on his duties. Needless to say, Captain Lee was pissed.

Before the crew’s second charter — a San Diego restaurant owner, who had a lot more demands than the first charter guests — Captain Lee and Kate wanted to put the stews to the test. So, they decided to give the stews a crash course, before acting as the worst charter guests ever. It was actually hilarious.

Then, it was time for the second charter to begin. However there was one problem. Captain Lee’s “first mate” got sick before they had to leave, therefore the charter had to be delayed; as Captain Lee explained, it is illegal to leave the dock without a first mate, and the crew was just too green anyway. So, the little fib was that they had a “mechanical problem.” But, there was one person who was happy about staying at the dock for a while — Kate. She actually met a “hot foreign Jesus” in the yacht next to theirs that she said she was going to “sail away to Guadeloupe” with him. Ha!

Although Kate described the new charter guests as “sassy,” they ended up being very fun. And, when they asked Matt to make them sushi for their first charter dinner, things got pretty interesting. Bruno stripped down to a red and white star speedo where he acted as the human sushi platter. The six male guests ended up eating the sushi off his body!

Then, when the night began to wind down, Kate left Jen by herself to do the late night shift, while she went to hang out with her “hot Jesus” who she met earlier. And, again, things got out of control. The guests were running all over the charter and they definitely had way too much to drink. The six men were a lot of Jen to handle on her own and she wasn’t too happy with Kate.

Although the charter started a day early, the guests had a great time! Captain Lee said it was still “pathetic” that they had to delay the trip because the trip was so green. After a swift warning, Captain Lee let the crew have another night out. And, they needed somewhere to spend their tip, which was $17,000 total!

When the crew hit the bar, Jen, in particular, hit the drinks hard. She ended getting wasted and was calling on Kate to take care of her. However, Kate was trying to hang out with her “hot Jesus,” so she ended up getting frustrated with Jen.

In the previews for the week’s episode, the green crew is still not improving and Captain Lee isn’t happy. And, Jen admits that she thinks Kate is “hazing” her. As you know from tonight’s episode, Kate and Jen’s tension is rising. Until next time, crew…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen will stand up to Kate?