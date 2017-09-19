Ariel Winter Goes On Wild Rant Against Critics Of Her Style: ‘Screw’ Having To Look Appropriate

Ariel Winter took to Instagram (yet again) on Sept. 19 to defend her provocative style choices and wardrobe malfunctions! It’s eye-opening, that’s for sure. See her full ‘rant’ here!

Following her sexy-as-all-heck appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards, Ariel Winter, 19, has shared a self-described “rant” on her Instagram account about her style. “Screw having to always look appropriate,” the actress declares. “For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that.” Agreed!

“I’d also like to address the tweets I get saying ‘you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you’re a wh*re,'” the Modern Family star continues, “I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24…I’m an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity.”

Finally, Ariel has a plea for her fans and the rest of society: “We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just ‘dumb sl*ts.'” Preach, girl!

See Ariel’s full message below:

This isn’t the first time Ariel has slammed the haters, of course. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes,” she tweeted as recently as July after being criticized for wearing shorts and a crop top. “I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine,” she added. We’re glad that Ariel always stands up for herself! See pics of all of Ariel’s best clapbacks here.

