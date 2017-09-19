‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale Live Blog: The Top 10 Finalists Perform

Can you believe it’s finally here?! The ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale kicks off tonight with the 10 amazing finalists performing for America’s vote for the LAST time! Follow along on the HL Live Blog!

America, it’s time for the final 10 acts to come together and perform for your votes one more time on America’s Got Talent! Tonight, Kechi, Mandy Harvey, Darci Lynne, Angelica Hale and more take the Dolby Theatre stage to perform their hearts out to win the Season 12 title! $1 million and a 10-week headlining show in Vegas are on the line — who do you want to win AGT? Refresh this page for live updates of the AGT finale!

After taking a look at all of the amazing moments from this season, Angelica Hale, 10, went first to sing for your votes! Wearing an adorable, sparkling gold dress, Angelica belted out Clean Bandit‘s “Symphony” like only she can. The young girl was reminiscent of Christina Aguilera and Celina Dion with her diva high notes and stripped down version of the song. The judges loved the performance, with Heidi Klum even telling her that she was “the best singer in the competition!” What do you think about that?

Chase Goehring has found his voice on America’s Got Talent and now, in the finals, he’s ready to go all the way! Singing an original that showcased his gorgeous singing voice and also his rapping talent, Chase gave one of his best performances of the season — right when it counts the most! The self-taught guitar player strummed along while he captivated the audience with his amazing songwriting. “I really think you’re like Logic and Ed Sheeran put together,” Howie Mandel complimented him, while Simon Cowell called him the “future” of shows like this.

Sara and Hero brought their best tricks to the Dolby Theatre with a super sonic performance! With the help of Loki, the dogs and their owner showed off their greatest tricks, with a few mistakes along a way, but no-dogs perfect! In the end, Hero launched himself into the air, grabbed a bone and landed in a ball pen! It was amazing and the judges loved it! What did you all think?

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win America’s Got Talent? Let me know!