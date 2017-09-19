Aaron Paul: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Wife Lauren — See Her Bump

Aaron Paul shared some MAJOR news on Sept. 19 — he’s going to be a dad! The actor & his wife, Lauren Parsekian, are officially expecting baby #1, and the couple have already revealed a pic of Lauren’s adorable bump!

Can you believe it? Jesse Pinkman’s going to be a father! Aaron Paul‘s, 38, gorgeous film-director wife, Lauren Parsekian, 30, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and they are beyond “excited” about this next chapter in their lives! Taking to Instagram on Sept. 19, the Breaking Bad alum revealed their happy news to the world, even sharing a precious photo of his wife cradling her tiny baby bump. We just know these two are going to make incredible parents! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Aaron captioned the sweet announcement pic. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻.” In the snapshot, Lauren can be seen caressing her round stomach while lovingly looking down at it. She’s looking super stylish too in a satin printed maxi skirt and tied crop top. Lauren also announced the big news via Instagram, posting a photo of her baby’s sonogram underneath baby pics of her and Aaron. She captioned the collage, “Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!”

Aaron and Lauren are such an adorable couple, we can’t wait to follow them on their journey to parenthood! The duo, who met at Coachella, tied the knot back in May 2013 at the Cottage Pavilion at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. Their wedding reception was a 1920s Parisian masquerade theme that included men and women on stilts, burlesque dancers, and a small ferris wheel. Clearly these two know how to go big or go home!

They also know how to communicate, which seems to be the key to their happy marriage. “People get in fights because they don’t communicate, because you don’t want to hurt the other person,” the actor told Elle in 2014. “If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you—you’re an a–hole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we’ve never fought in our entire relationship.” Congrats again, Aaron and Lauren!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you so excited Aaron and Lauren are about to be parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!