Frankie Muniz: 5 Things To Know About The Cutie Dancing With Witney Carson On ‘DWTS’

Frankie Muniz is coming back to TV for ‘DWTS’ season 25! Before the highly-anticipated season starts, here’s everything you need to know to get up to speed on the beloved actor!

1. Frankie Muniz has been asked to compete on DWTS before! Frankie, 31, admitted that he’s been asked every year for 12 years to do the show in an interview with Us Weekly. One of the main reasons why he turned down the offer so many times until now was because his “biggest fear is dancing in public.” Well, season 25 was finally the right time for Frankie. He’s paired with Witney Carson, 23, and they’re going to kill it on the dance floor!

2. He rose to fame on Malcolm In The Middle and became a teen heartthrob. His big break was playing Malcolm on the hit FOX show, which premiered in 2000. The show ran for six seasons. Over the course of the show’s run, Frankie starred in a number of movies including My Dog Skip, Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks, and Agent Cody Banks: Destination London. Frankie quickly ascended to teen heartthrob status. Don’t lie, we all had a crush on Frankie — and still do!

3. He put his acting career on hold for a racing career. Frankie has always been a huge fan of racing. He really started getting into racing in 2004. He’s participated in a number of races over the years. The actor also drove the pace car of the Daytona 500 in 2001 and met NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt right before his untimely death.

4. He’s had serious health issues in the past. Frankie was hospitalized in 2012 after having a mini-stroke at just 26 years old. He suffered a second mini-stroke in 2013. Frankie has since fully recovered.

5. He’s also the manager of a band! Frankie did join the band Kingfoil in 2012 but had to leave in 2014 because of scheduling problems. He’s currently the manager for the band Astro Lasso.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Frankie will win Dancing With the Stars? Let us know!