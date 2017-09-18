Troy Returns With A Vengeance In This Intense ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Preview

He’s back! After being exiled for his violent behavior, Troy is making a return to the ranch on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’. But will it end well?

We knew we would see him again, just maybe not this soon. On Sunday, September 24, Daniel Sharman‘s Troy is set to make a comeback on Fear The Walking Dead. The young Otto brother was exiled in the mid-season premiere after nearly killing a dozen or so of Walker’s men, and quite frankly he is lucky to even still be alive. But in the upcoming new episode it looks like Troy returns and causes plenty of conflict — as per usual. While the quick editing makes it appear as if Troy and his brother, Jake (Sam Underwood), go head-to-head upon his return, it seems the entire ranch is going up in flames.

Even more interesting? The preview appears to reveal that Jake is considering leaving the Otto ranch, and Troy, behind for good. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) seems pretty upset by this, too, even as we watch her and Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) kill a large assortment of walkers that have come too close for comfort to their new home. “There’s a reckoning at hand,” a dirty, troubled looking Troy tells someone inside what appears to be the Otto family home at night time. “It’s bigger than you can imagine,” he continues, as the preview shows a very disturbed Nick (Frank Dillane) staring back at Troy. Hmm.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think is going to happen to Troy when he returns on Fear The Walking Dead? Do YOU think there’s a chance he’ll survive the end of season three? Comment below, let us know!