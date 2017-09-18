VH1’s 2017 Hip Hop Honors: Tiny, Mariah Carey, & More Best Dressed Looks From The Wild Show

VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ was totally lit, and the celebrities dressed for the occasion! From Tiny to Mariah Carey & more, the stars shined brighter than ever at the show, rocking tons of retro colors & patterns. See the best looks, here!

The red carpet was on fire at the VH1’s 2017 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers taping on Sept. 17. The big show will air on Sept. 18 at 9/8c on VH1, but we’re giving you a little taste of all the best fashion from the night. Of course, a show honoring the best creators in the 90’s was going to be chock full of color, graffiti prints, and insane hair, and it really delivered! Stars like Mariah Carey, Remy Ma, Tiny and more showed up and showed out. Click through the gallery above to see them all.

Many of the stars rocked throwback trends but with a sexy, updated twist. Mariah, for example, slayed a performance of “Honey” while rocking a shiny gold top with a cleavage keyhole under a black zip-up sweater with black cutout leggings and thigh-high black boots. Her long blonde hair tumbled over her shoulders in a cheeky half updo, and it brought us right back to her Glitter years. Tiny and her XSCAPE squad rocked matching white ensembles (as any good girl group does), but with classy upgrades like cutouts, capes, and chic trousers. Then, they traded out the looks for a more throwback denim ensemble for their big performance! Sooo cool. Blac Chyna had a B-girl vibe in sweatpants, white tube socks, and a yellow bomber jacket showing off major cleavage.

Of course, colorful graffiti and pop art collages were a huge trend in the 90s, and many stars took inspiration from it at the Hip Hop Honors. Karrueche Tran rocked high-waisted flashy trousers featuring characters like Betty Boop while wearing a graphic, circular bra on top and finishing off the look with big hoop earrings. The girl group June’s Diary also used fun accents like lip patches, colorful camo, and tall, rainbow boots. Teyana Taylor performed in a white sweatsuit with bright words spray-painted all over it.

Some stars chose to go more modern with their looks. Kelly Rowland totally glowed in a slinky gray dress that hugged her curves perfectly. Remy hopped on the modern trend of wearing a pattered catsuit, and she covered it with a puffy orange jacket for a fresh take. We’re living for all of the amazing looks — don’t miss any of them! Click through out gallery above, and tune into the show on Sept. 18 at 9/8c on VH1.

