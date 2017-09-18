Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Reveals Why Cheating Claims Might Be True: ‘It Could Happen To Anyone’

Torrei Hart is finally speaking her truth! Kevin Hart’s ex-wife had some serious claims to make about the actor and their marriage amid his cheating and sex tape allegations when she appeared on ‘Inside Edition’!

Torrei Hart, 39, did not hold back when she appeared on Inside Edition on Sept. 18 to discuss her ex-husband Kevin Hart, 38 — the actor who is currently going through a messy cheating scandal and sex tape extortion controversy. Torrei and Kevin were college sweethearts who wed in 2003, but she says there marriage did not have a fairy tale ending. In fact, it ended in the exact issue the comedian is dealing with now — cheating. “When I met him, he was selling sneakers,” Torrei told Inside Edition of the beginning of her relationship with Kevin. “He starts to get fame and I’m feeling, okay, well, a little left behind. We grew apart.” Torrei and Kevin divorced in 2011 and he has since married his second wife, Eniko Parrish, 33, who he wed last summer.

However, Torrei, who Kevin has openly admitted to cheating on during their marriage, speculated to Inside Edition that the relationships may have overlapped. In fact, Torrei says that “lies and infidelity” are what ended their marriage. Then Kevin went and did a comedy special last year where he joked about the cheating. “I have an ex-husband who has repeatedly used me in his stand-up routine,” she said. “For years, I had to endure that.” That is just so sad to hear!

When she was asked if she thought Kevin’s past behavior was an indication of what he could do to his current wife, she revealed it was possible he could cheat again. “I can’t say yes, I can’t say no,” she said. “All I can say is if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone.” Click here to see pics of Kevin and more actors who allegedly cheated.

Torrei told the show that she was angered over a recent photo that Eniko posted to Instagram of her wedding to Kevin, in which she wrote that she and her hubby had been together for eight years and married for one. However, Kevin and his first wife only divorced six years ago. So clearly that math doesn’t add up — or at least not in a favorable way for Torrei! Eniko claimed that by that time Kevin and his first wife were living in separate homes and separated and that her relationship with Kevin was “never a secret.” “I was like, what ‘never a secret?'” Torrei told Inside Edition. “She said we were separated, not living together. That’s a lie. We were very much not separated.” Yikes!

