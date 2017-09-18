The competition is about to get real between ‘The Voice’ coaches! HollywoodLife.com has an exclusive video showing how that ’70s cop promo was created — and the commentary is hilarious.

“There’s one thing you can’t fake — the chemistry between the coaches on this show,” Blake Shelton says in a video exclusive to HollywoodLife.com, taking you behind the scenes of that cop-show promo for season 13 of The Voice. “If you wandered into this scene, you’d think we’re shooting a major motion picture,” host Carson Daly says in the video, showing the whole street shut down and set up for the amazing shoot.

Miley Cyrus looks absolutely stellar in a studded denim one-piece, accessorized with a red belt and red heels; new coach Jennifer Hudson is also in a one-piece, cleavage-baring outfit; Adam Levine is rocking full denim, sneaks and an incredible ’70s wig, and Blake Shelton… kind of just looks like Blake Shelton.

“It was pretty action packed; we did all of our own stunts — dove through every window, took every punch. It’s tough work out here,” Adam says laughing, showing a scene where Blake and Adam pretend to punch each other, and then almost make out before cracking up. It’s clear the chemistry between the coaches really is undeniable.

“I just came to kick some booty in a bedazzled, rhinestones jump suit. We’re taking it to a whole new level,” Miley says, strutting her stuff, while Jennifer Hudson points out she‘s “the good cop.” Well Jennifer is joining quite the successful show; The Voice took home its third consecutive Emmy at the Sept. 17 show for Reality Competition Series! “When I say family, I really mean it,” producer Audrey Morrissey said when accepting the award.

HollywoodLifers, which coach are you rooting for this season? Season 13 of The Voice premieres on Monday, September 25 at 8PM ET on NBC. Will you be watching?