‘The Challenge’ Sneak Peek: Tony Lies To His Girlfriend About Hooking Up With Camila

Tony is digging himself quite the hole on ‘The Challenge: XXX.’ In a new sneak peek, his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his baby, calls him to see if the Camila rumors she’s hearing are true.

In a new teaser for The Challenge: XXX, Tony calls his lady back home, but their small talk gets cut off quick. “So okay, let’s just cut the crap right now, and is there something you need to tell me?” Alyssa asks Tony on the phone, and he’s clearly caught off guard. “No why?” he asks. She then, clearly angry, tells him she’s “being dead f—king serious” and says, “I haven’t eaten for two days, and I’ve been bawling my eyes out.” He continues to ask why, until finally she reveals, “It’s all over right internet that you and Camila are hooking up.”

“That’s bullsh-t. I’m not out here for that,” he quickly answers, reassuring her that he’s not “doing all of that.” Of course, she is questioning him repeatedly, most likely because he cheated on his last girlfriend on a past season of The Challenge. “It’s complete bullsh-t,” he tells her again. “I’m not out here trying to destroy my family. Do you think I’m an idiot?”

However, his lying works. At the end of their call, he smiles and says, “Everything’s fine baby, I love you.” In a confessional, a producer asks Tony why he wouldn’t just tell her what happened — the cameras caught Tony making out with Camila in the back of the bus a few nights prior.

“I’m not going to make this bigger than it was,” he says. “If I have to go home, and I have to talk to my girlfriend, and I have to talk to my family about what happened, and sit down and discuss it with them, then that’s what I’m gonna do. I don’t want anymore footage out there.” He also admits, “The last thing I want is for things not to work out with Alyssa. We have a really really great life.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Tony lied to Alyssa? Do you understand why he did it? Let us know.