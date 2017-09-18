‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Becomes Furious When Jo Pursues Custody Of Isaac

Awkward! Kailyn Lowry freaked out during the Sept. 18 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ when Jo served her legal papers in an effort to gain 50/50 custody of Isaac. Will Javi try taking Lincoln next?

With a third baby on the way (in TV time), stress is the last thing that Kailyn Lowry needs, but she couldn’t escape it during the Sept. 18 episode of Teen Mom 2, when Jo served her legal papers in an effort to gain 50/50 custody of their son, Isaac. Kailyn couldn’t understand why her exes — both Jo and Javi — want to take their kids away from her, so she vented to one of her friends. (Maybe it was Sterling?) Then, after Jo told a producer how he served Kailyn with papers, he showed up to Isaac’s soccer game — something he hasn’t done in a very long time. Even Isaac said he was “very” surprised to see Jo at the game. But if you ask us, it was obviously a good move on Jo’s part if he wants 50/50 custody.

And speaking of custody, Jenelle and Barb finally came to an agreement for custody of Jace. Even though the agreement didn’t come as a shocker to us or many Teen Mom 2 viewers (news broke weeks prior to the airing of this episode), it was surprising to hear that this setup is permanent. Jenelle gets Jace every other weekend, holidays, and two weeks each summer. She also doesn’t need to get permission from Barb when she wants to take Jace anywhere. But, of course, Barb retains full custody of Jace unless she somehow proves she’s an unfit parent.

Later, Briana was surprised to learn that Luis took a job with a trucking company, and he’d be leaving for training before the birth of their daughter, Stella. She cried a bit, and then when she told her mom the news, her mom cried too. Ugh. Is anyone really surprised by any of this?

In other Teen Mom 2 news, Leah re-entered the dating scene and grabbed dinner with a guy she met on Bumble. He seemed nice, but she told a producer that she wouldn’t be going out with him again. Then, he awkwardly pulled up in his truck before she left and asked if he’d be getting a second date. She told him that she would text him. Awkward!

Oh yeah, and Aubree visited Adam for Father’s Day. But not before she and Chelsea gave Cole a sweet Father’s Day gift — Aubree and baby Watson painted their feet and stamped them on a wooden plague.

