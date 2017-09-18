Selena Gomez Reveals Puma Partnership With Gorgeous New Pic

Selena Gomez is working with Puma! The star revealed the new partnership on Instagram on Sept. 18. See Selena’s first sexy campaign pic and a behind the scenes VIDEO by clicking below!

“Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner,” Selena Gomez wrote on Instagram on Sept. 18. With just that simple caption, she set the fashion world on fire! In the pic, she’s modeling Puma athletic gear — high waisted leggings and a sports bra that reads “PUMA” across the chest. She’s also wearing black sunglasses and big hoop earrings. Her hair is up and her makeup is soft and pretty. She looks great in the pic. Despite some recent health problems, Selena’s career is super hot. Her new music has been well received, and she just released a handbag with Coach.

On Sept. 14, Selena revealed: “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”

Selena continued, “And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: Lupusresearch.org — by grace through faith.” The post has almost 10 million likes! We wish the best for Selena!

