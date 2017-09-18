Selena Gomez’s Mom Considers Francia Raisa ‘Another Daughter’ After She Donates Her Kidney

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez’s mom, is, obviously, eternally grateful to Francia Raisa for donating a kidney to her daughter. Read her emotional message about the transplant here.

Days after Selena Gomez, 25, revealed that she had a kidney transplant over the summer, with her BFF, Francia Raisa, as the organ donor, the 25-year-old’s mom, Mandy Teefey, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the super personal story. Mandy shared the now-viral photo of Selena and Francia holding hands in their hospital beds, and her caption is giving us all the feels. “This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever,” she wrote. “For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother, I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia’s beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear.”

She had an especially special note for Francia, who saved her daughter’s life. “Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter…thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families,” she concluded. “We survived from all the love, prayers and God.” Selena confirmed on Sept. 14 that she had the transplant at some point over the summer after going into kidney failure because of her Lupus. The super personal confession came amidst fans’ concerns about why she wasn’t promoting her new music over the summer, and clearly, she had a legitimate reason for stepping away for a bit.

Sel’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, has been by her side and remained her biggest supporter throughout the surgery and recovery. It’s still unclear exactly when the procedure took place, but Selena has been in New York City for the last few weeks for Fashion Week events and to film a new movie, and she looks super happy and healthy. SO inspiring!

