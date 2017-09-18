Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend has made some seriously frightening allegations against the actor! Elsie Hewitt reportedly told the police he physically abused her and they allegedly issued an Emergency Protective Order against him!

Ryan Phillippe, 43, could be in some serious trouble right now. The Cruel Intentions star was reportedly accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, 21, on July 4 this year, according to The Blast. The incident was allegedly so intense that the Los Angeles Police Department issued an Emergency Protective Order for Elsie against the actor. The order was reportedly issued after Elsie told authorities that she and Ryan allegedly got in an argument of some kind on Independence Day. But things reportedly went from verbal sparring to much, much worse.

The model reported to the police that Ryan had allegedly “hit,” “kicked,” “punched,” and even “threw [her] down flight of stairs causing visible injuries to legs back, arms, shoulder and face.” OMG, we could not be more shocked by these disturbing allegations. Elsie also claimed to authorities that the father of three, who was previously married to actress Reese Witherspoon, 41, tried to contact her after the horrifying ordeal. However, Ryan’s ex-girlfriend claims she was afraid the actor would “cause her additional injury.” The Emergency Protective Order that the LAPD gave Elsie against Ryan, ordered him to stay 100 yards away from her. Authorities served Ryan with the document on July 6, two days after the reported incident.

Though the model appears to be a regular Instagram user, she did not post any pics of herself to the social media app between July 2 and July 12, so there is no documentation on there of her appearance around the time of the alleged incident.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star‘s ex, Reese, is actually a Global Ambassador for Avon’s efforts to help domestic violence victims. In 2012 she spoke at the 2nd World Conference of Women’s Shelters about how the concept of spousal abuse was “foreign” to her. “We (me and the kids) talk about domestic violence and what that means,” Reese said, mentioning the children she shares with Ryan — Ava, 18, and Deacon, 13. “Although the concept is somewhat foreign to them, they’re starting to understand that this happens to families in our country and all throughout the world,” she said. Click here to see pics of Ava and Reese.

