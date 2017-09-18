Robin Wright, 51, & Look-Alike Daughter Dylan Penn, 26, Are Equally Stunning At The Emmys

The apple did NOT fall far from the tree! Robin Wright and her gorgeous daughter, Dylan Penn, stunned on the Emmys red carpet in similar style gowns.

Dylan Penn, 26, is simply stunning — and she definitely gets it from her mother, Robin Wright, 51. The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, looking absolutely gorgeous by each other’s side. Neither women had a date, but they didn’t need one! What better company to have than your own mini me, right Robin? We’re obsessed with this pair and their incredible style. Speaking of incredible style, make sure you check out the night’s best dressed stars in our gallery!

Robin looked beautiful in a strapless Thierry Mugler gown, which dipped down and showed off her ample cleavage. The top of the metallic dress featured formed fabric, coming up in points over Robin’s chest. Dylan also wore black, opting for a tight lace gown made by Dolce&Gabbana. Dylan left her long, dirty blonde hair down and parted at the sides with beachy waves covering her shoulders. Robin had her hair half-up and half-down, with the shaggy cut hanging at the sides of her face. Standing side-by-side, Dylan was the spitting image of her mother.

Their incredible red carpet style aside, Robin was on hand at the Emmys in honor of her Netflix series, House of Cards. The series received four nominations at the 2017 awards, including Robin’s nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The win went to The Handmaid’s Tale star, Elisabeth Moss, but that doesn’t mean Robin and Dylan didn’t enjoy themselves at the show!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Dylan and Robin’s lookalike style at the 2017 Emmys? Comment below, let us know!